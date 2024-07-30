Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who vanished from her home nearly two weeks ago.

Lauren Joseph left her home at 9 a.m. on July 18, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She’s described as 5′2″, weighs 117 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Lauren’s family is extremely worried about her. Her mom hopes this message will get to her daughter:

“Lauren, I love and miss you so much. Your whole family is here for you, and we need to stick together. Please come home, we need to know that you are safe”.

If you have any information about Lauren or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Clayton County Police Department (Georgia) at 1-770-477-3550.

