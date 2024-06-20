Police searching for 15-year-old GA girl last seen on neighbor’s surveillance camera

PLAINS, GA. — The Plains Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who walked away from her home early Thursday morning.

Orianna Hosley was last seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera at 3:43 a.m. walking northbound on Graham Street.

Hosley is described as 5′5″ and 124 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, which she was wearing in braids. She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt when she vanished.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plains Police Department.

