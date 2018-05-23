0 Police search for missing man traveling from Florida for job interview

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who vanished after traveling from Florida for a job interview.

Family members told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that Jonathan Gibson-Green, 25, came to Gwinnett County from Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this month.

Green's family said the last thing he told them was he was going to surprise his little sister at her softball game once he arrived in Gwinnett.

He never made it and now his family is fearing the worst.

"I just want my child back. Just give him back because I know he's still alive. Just give him back, please," said his mother, Tiffany Green.

She has spent the last 11 days frantically searching for her son.

"The last time I talked to him was on the 10th. I said, 'Jon, I love you,' he said, 'I love you back.'"

The family said that Jonathan spoke with his parents on FaceTime, from a hotel room, saying he had made it to metro Atlanta. But then he vanished. Gwinnett County police have assigned a detective to look into the case.

"(We) just want to hear his voice, just to know he's OK," Tiffany Green said.

The family has received a few texts from Jon's phone but they wonder if someone else was doing the typing.

"It was from his phone but we don't know if it was from him. Some of the language didn't sound like it was from him," said his grandfather, Carl Bright.

Tiffany Green has done some detective work on her own. She said that after her son's disappearance. someone cashed some of his checks at a Ponce de Leon store. She said the person on the store video is not her son.

"Just give me my child back. I want to know where he is. Just give me my child back please," she said as tears stream down her face.

Gwinnett County police say the detective has just been assigned the case and they aren't sure what has occurred or if anything criminal has occurred.

