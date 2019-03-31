Police officer shoots, kills man near Atlanta club

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the crime scene of a deadly police shooting outside of an Atlanta club.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Goldrush Showbar off Interstate 85 near Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned from police that a person flagged down an officer to report hearing gunshots in the area.
The officer later found a man in the area and as they made contact, police said the man ran off into the woods nearby. That's when the shooting happened.
No officers were hurt.
This is the 26th officer-involved shooting this year.
