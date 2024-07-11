Police offer $3,000 reward to help catch killer of a mother of 2 at an East Point block party

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police and the family of 24-year-old Andrea Priester are offering $3000 for information leading to the capture of her killer.

“On a holiday weekend, you should be able to go out and have a good time. And not worry about coming back home,” Andrew Priester, Andrea’s father, said.

Priester was a beloved mother of two boys, ages 6 and 2. Police say she was killed after a block party in an East Point neighborhood.

Authorities say she was an innocent bystander.

“It’s just a whole ball of feelings. I can’t stay on one feeling at all. I go from angry to mad to disappointed to needing answers,” Sherry Woodberry, Andrea’s mother, said.

East Point police say they arrived shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and found that Andrea had been shot in the back seat of a car.

Andrea was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but died from her injuries.

“This was probably a young lady just trying to have a fun evening, and unfortunately, her life was taken from her,” J.L. Watkins, East Point Police PIO, said.

Watkins says there were around 100 people at the block party and they hope the reward will motivate someone to come forward.

“To hope that somebody would come forward and let us know something, a name, street name, something we can go off of,” Watkins said.

The family wants information so they can get justice and closure.

“Just think about if it was your child. And just think how you would feel and do the right thing,” Priester said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Andreas’ 2 and 6-year-old boys

Any information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. Lt. R. Michaud is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Lt. Michaud’s phone number is 404-559-6225.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

