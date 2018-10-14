Police: Man shoots, kills girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old son at apartment complex

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man fatally shot a woman at an apartment complex in Clayton County in front of her 9-year-old son Saturday night, police said.
The suspect, identified as Darius Deandre Evans, was the boyfriend of the victim, whose name has not been released, according to a statement from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred at the Rainwood Apartments on Harper Drive in Lake City, officials said.
The victim’s 9-year-old son told police that after an argument, Evans “shot his mother multiple times, walked out of the apartment, and then came back in and began shooting her again,” the statement said.
Evans allegedly fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead when she arrived at Southern Regional Medical Center.
The 9-year-old son rode with sheriff’s deputies to show them where the suspect might be, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies searched for Evans for six hours before arresting him in Lovejoy.
