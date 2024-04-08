Police investigate shooting that left teen injured in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

On Saturday night, officers were called out to Landrum Drive Southwest about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim did not provide information on what happened.

Police are working to determine details surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

