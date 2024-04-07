Victim of fatal crash on Campbellton Road identified by Georgia State Patrol

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol released the identity of the crash victim in a fatal accident on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

According to GSP, the incident started while they were assisting the Atlanta Police Department on Friday afternoon involving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that APD was trying to stop.

The truck had reportedly been involved in an APD pursuit a few days earlier.

A GSP trooper tried to pull the truck over on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where it crosses Fairburn Road and the truck drove away, starting a pursuit.

Troopers said the driver got on the interstate and was driving recklessly before getting off on an exit for GA-166 for Campbellton Road.

The truck drove through a red light, hitting a Dodge Challenger, causing it to hit a utility pole.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Dodge Challenger was killed, according to GSP, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been identified as 43-year-old Tamara Taylor of Atlanta.

The GSP have not yet identified the driver they were pursuing, but did say charges for the incident were pending.

