Pickup truck driver causes fatal crash while being pursued by troopers, GSP says

ATLANTA — A crash on Friday afternoon around 2:57 p.m. had a heavy police response in the Atlanta area after a fatal accident during a chase.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Atlanta Police Department had asked for assistance stopping a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Officers told GSP troopers that the Ram in question had been involved in an APD pursuit a few days earlier.

When a trooper went to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Fairburn Road, APD officers attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit started.

APD officers yielded pursuit of the truck to troopers, according to GSP, who became the primary unit on surface city streets ahead of I-285.

Troopers said the driver got on the interstate and started driving in a reckless manner before exiting onto GA-166 for Campbellton Road, traveling west.

At the intersection of GA-166 and Barge Road, GSP said the drive disobeyed a red light and drove through, hitting a Dodge Challenger traveling north on Barge Road.

The crash caused the Challenger to leave the roadway, where it hit a utility pole and was disabled. GSP said the driver of the Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GSP Troop C Specialized Reconstruction Team is now investigating the crash and charges are pending from the case.

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver who died in the Dodge Challenger have not been identified.

