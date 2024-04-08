1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. this evening.
Police say they responded to the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW to a persons shot call. When they arrived, they say found two men had been shot.
One of the men was suffering from his injuries, but was taken to the hospital. The other victim however died on scene, police say.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
