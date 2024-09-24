‘Plainspoken:’ New documentary explores former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown

PLAINS, Ga. — A new documentary is exploring the place behind the president.

“Plainspoken” premiered on Georgia Public Broadcast on Monday night and explores former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains, Ga.

The film takes a look at Plains not only as the birthplace of Carter or only in its connection to him, but looks at even the darker parts of its history.

“Plains’ position as the world’s visitor center is haunted by its past. Anchored in America’s storied Deep South, Plains perimeters major civil rights conflicts of the 1950′s and 60′s, where long-upheld segregationist platforms isolated and abused integrationist stands,” the film’s synopsis reads in part.

The film explores the question of Carter grew up around segregationist ideals, but pursued a lifelong determination for peace and human rights.

“This is the story. And this is the dilemma of the place, the people, and the president from Plains. This is ... Plainspoken,” the synopsis goes on to say.

The film premiered just over a week before former Pres. Carter will celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 1

“Plainspoken” is now available to stream on the PBS Video App, PBS.org and GPB.org.

