GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A single-engine Cessna C182 aircraft crashed in a wooded area off Lawrence Road on the North end of Saint Simons Island around 9:30 a.m., according to the Glynn County Fire Department.
Channel 2's sister station Action News Jax reported the crash Saturday. The plane was coming from Savannah International Airport.
Officials said at a news conference the pilot died in the crash. The plane could hold up to four people, but officials believe the pilot was the only one on board.
The pilot has been identified, but the name has not been released until family is notified.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.
TRENDING STORIES
- Texas men die trying to jump car across open drawbridge, police say
- Large leatherback sea turtle lays eggs during daylight on South Florida beach
- Judge declares mistrial in case of ex-trooper charged in deadly crash
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}