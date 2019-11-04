Pilot killed in gyrocopter crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A pilot died when the gyrocopter he was flying crashed in Polk County on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The aircraft landed in a cotton field between Collard Valley and Wyatt roads about 1:30 p.m., Polk County police Chief Kenny Dodd told AJC.com.
It's not clear what led to the crash. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Dodd said.
Investigators are working to identify the pilot, who is not from the area, and notify next of kin, Dodd said. No other details were released.
