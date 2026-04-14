Pigeons are knocking bricks off Floyd County’s burned-out courthouse

ATLANTA — Atop the burned-out remains of Floyd County’s historic courthouse, the birds rule the roost.

“The pigeons like the tower and the courthouse. We had a pigeon problem in the past, I’ve been told, before I got here,” Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said.

Now there’s a “new” pigeon problem.

Birds are pushing over some of the scorched bricks.

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Longtime resident Teresa Patterson says she can hardly bear to look.

“I haven’t been this close to it. I thought maybe it was just the top, but you can see there is so much more damage,” she told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Damage caused by the horrific fire on March 23 caused the bell tower to crash down in flames, and burned off the roof of the building.

On Tuesday, a structural engineering crew removed loose bricks by the hundreds.

Floyd County Courthouse (WSBTV.com News Staff)

will also wrap an 8-foot-wide metal band around the tower, which will allow their experts to climb in to determine if the tallest part of the building can be saved.

McCord said it’s amazing it’s still standing, but some parts shouldn’t be when you consider a bird can knock them down.

“That’s obviously a hazard for anybody around the facility. A bird landing on the brick can knock it down when they leave and thrust away,” McCord said.

County officials said within the next 8 to 10 days, they hope to know if the building can be saved and what caused the fire.

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