Water floods busy Northeast Atlanta road during rush hour

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information about a possible pipe break in Northeast Atlanta.

Viewer video sent to Channel 2 Action News shows water pouring out along Decatur Street/DeKalb Avenue and the tunnel that runs under the MARTA train tracks along Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

The roadway is a busy cut through for people heading out of downtown during the evening rush hour.

The Atlanta Beltline is also in that area.

We’re working to get more information about when things will be fixed, for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group