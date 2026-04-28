Person shot near DeKalb County restaurant, car wash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting near a restaurant and car wash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Memorial Drive near Mountain View Drive for reports of a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden is in the area where police have a large portion of the parking lot blocked off.

Seiden counted at least 20 evidence markers on the ground pointing on shell casings.

The police department confirmed that one person was shot, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened near Sun City Caribbean Restaurant and Final Touch Car Wash.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group