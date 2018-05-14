  • Peachtree City woman killed, father injured in plane crash

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a plane crash that killed a Fayette County woman. 

    Authorities said 27-year-old Stefanie Smith Fasselin died in Saturday's crash in Calhoun County, Alabama.

    Her father was also on board and was injured.     

    Witnesses said the plane caught fire mid-air before crashing.

