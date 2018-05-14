Peachtree City woman killed, father injured in plane crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a plane crash that killed a Fayette County woman.
Authorities said 27-year-old Stefanie Smith Fasselin died in Saturday's crash in Calhoun County, Alabama.
Her father was also on board and was injured.
Witnesses said the plane caught fire mid-air before crashing.
