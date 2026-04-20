Metro Atlanta city approves open container rules for entertainment districts

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Peachtree City has decided to let entertainment districts allow open containers with some restrictions.

“Other suburban communities have adopted these districts because they work. They have become proven models for increasing foot traffic, supporting small businesses, and creating safe, vibrant public spaces,” said Councilman Michael Polacek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Avenue, a shopping center in Peachtree City, has requested an Entertainment District designation to allow people to walk around with drinks sold on site.

Critics argue that allowing residents and shoppers to walk around with alcoholic drinks could send the wrong message to kids or cause public safety issues.

Council member Suzanne Brown believes this could lead to issues with public safety and underage drinking.

“There’s a higher chance of unsafe situations. Public intoxication raises the risk of accidents, violence, and impaired judgement,” she said. “Which will move us to being a party city instead of the family oriented city we are today.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Polacek says the alcohol changes ordnances are limited.

“These districts are designed to be self contained and manageable, that’s why The Avenue will put strict boundaries in place to require plastic containers. This is not a city-wide rollout. It is limited, intentional, and structured.”

Polacek finds the idea of Peachtree City turning into a “party city” laughable.

“I don’t see how a retired couple waiting outside for their table at Ted’s Montana Grill with a plastic cup of wine turns into a party,” said Polacek. “And respectfully, I’m sorry to say this, but no one is coming to Peachtree City with or without this ordinance to party.”

The city will revisit how it’s working at the end of this year and again next April.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group