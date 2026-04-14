‘The State of Adolescents’: WSB-TV hosts youth-led town hall

WSB-TV, Channel 2 and the Family 2 Family Project in collaboration with the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP), is hosting a one-hour, youth-led town hall meeting exploring the most pressing challenges facing adolescents today.

Issues discussed will include teen mental health and wellbeing, the pressures associated with social media and the increasing pressures of being a teen in school today.

Channel 2 Action News Anchor Karyn Greer will moderate the town hall, creating a safe, judgement free space for teens to openly share their experiences and perspectives. Parents will populate the studio audience and have an opportunity to ask questions of adolescent participants to foster a meaningful dialogue between generations.

“It’s crucial that young people have a platform to speak honestly about what they’re experiencing,” Greer said. “This conversation is about listening, learning and working together to better support our adolescents.”

The goal of “The State of Adolescents” is to amplify youth voices, encourage understanding among adults, and spark conversations around practical solutions that support adolescent health, resilience, and success.

“Our teens face more challenges and pressures than their parents ever did,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “When adults lean-in and listen, stronger support systems will begin to emerge. Our goal with this town hall is to move the conversation from concern into positive action.”

“The State of Adolescents” is part of WSB-TV’s ongoing commitment to addressing issues that impact families and communities across metro Atlanta.

WHO: Channel 2 Anchor Karyn Greer

WHAT: The State of Adolescents

WHEN: Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

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