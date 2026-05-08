Wild police chase involving U-Haul caught on camera ends in dramatic crash, driver in handcuffs

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A wild police chase involving a U-Haul was all caught on camera.

The video obtained by Channel 2’s Michele Newell shows the U-Haul swerving in traffic and even hitting a car.

The suspect ended up in handcuffs because of what police say he did after he saw the officer.

“He started driving recklessly, hitting other cars, running red lights, and he made the mistake of coming to Paulding County,” said Jordan Yuodis with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s what investigators say the man in the U-Haul, Damien Jones, was doing in Cobb County before he made it to Paulding County.

“A Marietta officer turned on his lights and sirens to go to another call, and the guy that was driving his U-Haul truck felt that he was getting pulled over, so he started driving recklessly,” Yuodis said.

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Dash cam video shows the moment a deputy spotted the same U-Haul in Paulding County.

“The deputy immediately activated his lights and sirens and started going after the truck; the driver didn’t stop,” Yuodis said.

The U-Haul hit a truck and narrowly missed other cars on the road before a deputy hit the U-Haul to stop it.

“He made sure the road was safe, and there were no other cars around,” Yuodis said.

The U-Haul crashed and flipped onto its side. After deputies smashed the windshield to get the suspect out, they said they found drugs inside.

“We charged him with everything from drug trafficking to reckless driving to speeding you name it,” Yuodis said.

Investigators say Jones was wanted on other crimes in DeKalb County, Monroe County, and New Jersey when deputies arrested him earlier this week.

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