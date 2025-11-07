Produce stand owner says he was trying to help someone out, but police say she was selling meth

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a woman they say was selling drugs at Farmer John’s Produce Stand in Dallas, Georgia.

The investigation was initiated after authorities received a tip-off about drug activities at the produce stand. On Oct. 24, law enforcement officials discovered 270 grams of meth linked to the operation.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan went to the produce stand on Friday, where he owner said he had no idea illegal activities were occurring at his business.

Scott Birchell has been running Farmer John’s Produce Stand for over three decades, selling farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. He said a homeless woman named Athena Alloway offered to help out when he was short-staffed.

Alloway was not officially employed but was doing odd jobs at the stand.

“I thought I was helping someone out, I didn’t know I was going to end up getting burnt like this,” Birchell said.

Authorities allege that Alloway was involved in selling meth from the produce stand.

Undercover agents reportedly made purchases from her on three separate occasions, leading to her arrest.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, found the methamphetamine hidden by Alloway, although Birchell insists no drugs were found on the premises itself.

In addition to Alloway, Melvin Stevens was also arrested in connection with the drug operation, and authorities are searching for Crystal Ballweg.

“I was trying to help her, and she turned around and did this,” Birchell said.

Despite the incident, he noted that his customers have been supportive throughout the ordeal.

