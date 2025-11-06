Krispy Kreme, mangoes and meth: 2 charged, 1 wanted for drug trafficking at fruit stand

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have arrested two people and are searching for a third who they say trafficked meth out of a fruit stand.

Among the strawberries and mangoes, Paulding County deputies say they found 270 grams of methamphetamine.

Some of the meth deputies and the SWAT team found was wrapped in a Krispy Kreme bag.

Melvin Stevens is charged with five counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth.

Athena Alloway is charged with four counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth.

Deputies are still searching for Crystal Ballweg, who they say has an outstanding warrant for trafficking meth.

