Too cold to golf? DeKalb closing 2 public courses as big drop in temperatures heads our way

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is closing two public golf courses on Monday and Tuesday because of a big drop in temperatures headed our way.

Significantly colder air will begin to move in late Sunday night.

“Gusty wind will begin blowing in the colder air. And a few flurries are possible up into the North Georgia Mountains,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Temperatures will only rise into the 40s on Monday, along with wind gusts of about 30 mph, Nitz said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lows for Monday will be in the 30s and then drop as low as 28 on Tuesday before things heat up again later next week.

Because of that, DeKalb County is temporarily closing Mystery Valley Golf Club and the Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center.

The county said they are expected to reopen on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group