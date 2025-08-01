Paulding sheriff says he’s expanding team as he cracks down on crime

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said he is intensifying efforts to combat crime and expand his law enforcement team.

Since taking office, Henson has focused on removing drugs from the streets and enhancing community safety.

“One of the things I ran on was we are going to stop crime at the county line,” Henson said.

His office has seized a drug house that was a hub for criminal activities.

“If you want to come here to Paulding County, you can fool around, but you’re going to find out,” Henson said, emphasizing his commitment to stopping crime at the county line.

TRENDING STORIES:

Henson has adopted a targeted approach to tackle crime, deploying aggressive criminal enforcement in high-crime areas.

His team has already made significant strides in cleaning up neighborhoods plagued by drug-related issues.

The sheriff is expanding his force with 10 new recruits and plans to double the K-9 unit within his first year in office.

“Essentially, what those men and women will do is they’ll go out and they’ll hit high crime areas,” Henson said. “I’m just proud of our team and the things that we’ve been able to do in just the short amount of time.”

The former drug house cleared by Henson’s team has now been purchased, and the sheriff hopes it will become a home for a family to enjoy.

©2025 Cox Media Group