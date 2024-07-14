Paulding Co. man missing, family last had contact with him weeks ago

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Paulding County man has reported him missing after not having contact with him for several weeks.

Kenneth Dubon last had contact with his family on June 24, 2024.

He was reported missing on July 11.

Dubon is a 30-year-old Hispanic man about five feet, four inches tall, and weighs about 190 lbs.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

Dubon does not own a car and his clothing description is unknown.

Deputies believe he is possibly in Union City, Georgia or is possibly traveling back to Richmond, Texas.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

