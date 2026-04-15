Georgia jail adds new tech for inmate safety

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — New technology is going to alert deputies in one metro county jail, if an inmate is unconscious. It’s in the process of being installed right now in the Paulding County Jail.

“We’re doing watches. We are walking around the facility checking on inmates,” said Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Captain Keith Thomas.

Now deputies at the Paulding County Jail will have help keeping an eye on inmates.

“As soon as this box detects that there is an influx of deflux in somebody’s heartrate it will alert our jail staff,” explained Chief of Communications Jordan Yuodis about small boxes are being mounted on the walls in medical and holding cells at the jail in Dallas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“A lot of times when inmates come into our facility we don’t know what they’re on, if they’re detoxing off drugs, alcohol, you name it,” said Yuodis. “It will send an audible alarm to our dashboard that all of our jailers and officers are watching 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”

The system allows deputies and jailers to get medical help to inmates quickly. 62 Reassurance Solutions system boxes are being mounted over the next three weeks.

“We were actually able to use opioid funding to pay the full cost of it so it didn’t cost the taxpayer anything,” said Yuodis about the system that cost around $600,000.

It’s one step in helping jailers fight overdoses. And they’ll eventually expand their monitoring.

“In the future we would like to bring in what they call a wearable censors where inmates would wear it on their wrist,” said Cpt. Thomas. “The jails they need this technology to combat opioid overdose, medical overdose, suicide prevention.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group