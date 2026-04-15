Metro Atlanta woman accused of biting child’s face, beating them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is accused of biting a child on his face, leaving an injury that is still visible, though healing.

According a warrant for her arrest, Makiesha Lowe is accused of first degree cruelty to children for “maliciously causing the victim cruel or excessive physical or mental pain.”

The victim told officers that when she bit him on the face, she held her teeth there.

The victim also accused Lowe of repeatedly beating him.

The arrest warrant shows that Lowe is accused of engaging in cruelty to children from Feb. 1 to March 18 at an apartment in Smyrna.

Jail records show Lowe was taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office on April 8 and was not awarded bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group