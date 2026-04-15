Motorcyclist killed in crash at busy Hall County intersection

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Hall County, according to authorities.

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Hall County deputies responded to the intersection of Georgia 365/Cornelia Highway and White Sulphur Road around 7:05 a.m. on April 14.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, identified as Steven Patrick Cullen, 27, of Toccoa, died at the scene.

According to investigators, Nathan Michael Meyer, 25, of Warner Robins, was traveling northbound on Ga. 365 in a 2022 Dodge Ram. Deputies say Meyer moved into the turn lane and tried to turn left onto White Sulphur Road, but failed to yield.

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The truck then collided with Cullen, who was traveling southbound on a 2026 Honda CBR650 motorcycle.

Authorities say Meyer and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

Deputies arrested Meyer at the scene and charged him with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield while turning left, both misdemeanors.

He was taken to the Hall County Jail, later posting a $16,830 bond and was released Tuesday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

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