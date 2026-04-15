Residents push back on paid parking plan in north Georgia city, program starts in May

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An effort to enact a paid parking plan in the City of Gainesville is getting pushback from residents over concerns of accessibility and how it would impact local businesses.

The city announced the program in February, setting the month of May for when it would start.

Parking will have a $4 per hour rate starting on the third hour of being in a parking spot, according to officials.

Now, a petition by residents has hundreds of signatures, all from people who want the program canceled.

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The petition was started by small business owner Justin Holland.

In the petition, Holland says his business is located in the “charming downtown square of Gainesville,” and that along with his fellow business owners, he is worried about how paid street parking will impact business and visitors in the community.

However, in the city’s February announcement about the program, officials said the paid parking plan would actually help local businesses by encouraging people to cycle out so new visitors can come in.

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Holland’s petition also says that ParkGVL, the company Gainesville has contracted to manage the paid parking program is not well-rated by the Better Business Bureau, “reflecting various customer complaints and unresolved issues.”

When the city announced the paid parking zones, officials said it would discourage long-term parking in order to allow more people to access parking spaces, more quickly, such as the elderly or those with mobility issues or injuries.

City officials said in their initial announcement that revenue from the paid parking program would go back to the city, but for those who don’t want to pay, there are still options.

“Despite the City continuing to offer free, untimed and covered parking in the Main Street and Gainesville North parking decks, we have for many years observed drivers occupying parking spaces directly on the square and side streets for extended periods of time — throughout the day and evening,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said in a previous statement. “I’d even go as far to say that sometimes we observe the same vehicles occupying spaces for six, seven, even eight hours straight or longer.”

The paid parking program was also said to only cover 15% of the city’s public parking options.

North Georgia city to start paid parking program, residents petition to cancel it

When the program starts, the following areas will have pay-to-park in early May:

Bradford Street

Brenau Avenue

Broad Street

Green Street

Main Street

Maple Street

Spring Street

Washington Street

Free parking will still be available here:

Main Street Parking Deck at 301 Main St. SW

Gainesville North Parking Deck at 100 Brenau Ave. NE

Hall County Parking Facility at 225 Green St. SE

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