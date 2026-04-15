This is what Atlanta’s newest park is going to look like

ATLANTA — What was once an eyesore in the heart of midtown, will soon change into a “bold new cultural and civic destination” for all to enjoy.

The Midtown Alliance has released new renderings for “Midtown Green,” which is currently under construction at 98 14th Street in midtown.

Channel 2 Action News is speaking with the Midtown Alliance about what the park will mean for visitors, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

The property sits across the street from the Four Seasons hotel and the Atlanta Marriott Midtown.

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

The new park will include an “immersive art, an iconic pavilion and outdoor performance venue, a restaurant and café, a community building with public restrooms, and a wide range of flexible gathering spaces.”

“We’re looking to create a cultural destination without walls. Open, accessible, and always evolving,” said Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance President and CEO.

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The park has been designed to support activities from dawn to dusk.

It will also feature a pavilion and a flexible amphitheater with terraced seating to accommodate about 800 people.

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

“Art is woven throughout the experience, further reinforcing Midtown’s identity as Atlanta’s heart of the arts. Installations at multiple scales invite interaction and evolve over time, shifting from day to night and season to season,” a news release about the park said.

The park is also close to at least two MARTA stations.

For more information on the project, including the results of community engagement efforts and the strategic vision, CLICK HERE.

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

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