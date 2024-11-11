Metro Atlanta police searching for stolen ATV’s, power equipment

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating stolen ATVs near Buchanan Highway in Dallas.

Sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 6, just before 6 p.m., they responded to an area off Buchanan Highway for a theft call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, deputies determined entry was made inside of a building where numerous ATV’s and other property were stolen.

ATV’s stolen include Can-Am four-wheelers and 1 Can-Am side-by-side from the property. Officials also say chainsaws and power equipment were stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group