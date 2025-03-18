Massive tree missed Paulding County home by a matter of inches

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in Paulding County are still trying to pick up the pieces after a tornado touched down in their area early Sunday morning.

One neighbor said he could tell a tornado was on its way late Saturday night and into Sunday morning

“I felt it. I’m old enough to know weather conditions,” resident Clifford White told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “The house felt like it was jumping.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

White said he and his roommate stayed inside while the high winds whipped through his Paulding County neighborhood. But when he finally walked outside, he said he saw the damage.

“I could see the tree down. The tree into the road,” White said.

The tree in White’s Winndale Road backyard crashed down and missed his home by a few inches.

“We would’ve been killed, you know?” White said. “Somebody was watching out for us.”

RELATED STORIES:

White said he’s dealing with insurance and tree companies.

He said he’ll research wisely before committing to one company.

“Hundreds of [pieces of] literature on the door from people trying to get work after the storm,” White explained.

Georgia Power crews are still working to restore service to the hundreds of homes still without power.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group