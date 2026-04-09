Georgia 4-year-old drowns in pool while family vacations in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Georgia child drowned in a pool while his family was on vacation over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Kissimmee, Florida at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy and rushed him to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead.

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Investigators say the boy had gotten separated from his family and drowned in the community pool.

Witnesses pulled the child out of the pool and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

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