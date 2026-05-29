Georgia Tech research building evacuated for possible fluorine leak

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech research building has been evacuated for a possible fluorine leak.

Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed that a gas alarm went off Friday morning at the facility on Atlantic Drive. Initial information at the scene indicated the leak was confined to a gas cabinet within the building.

Crews are working to assess the situation and hazmat investigators are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 3:00 p.m.

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