Flash flood threat returns with waves of heavy rain, storms this weekend

ATLANTA — After a drier day on Thursday, the flash flood threat will return this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking waves of rain and storms that will move through Friday and throughout much of the weekend.

While it won’t be a washout, widespread 1-2 inch rainfall totals are likely and there’s the potential for locally higher amounts in some areas.

Severe Weather Team 2 takes you through the weekend forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Much more rain is needed over the next month to erase the drought deficit, but the rain we’ve gotten so far is helping.

Since Friday, more than three inches of rainfall has been recorded in Atlanta. That’s more than what Atlanta saw from March 15-May 21.

The latest drought report shows 56% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. That number dropped from 80% last week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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