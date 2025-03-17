Paulding County tornado hit 110 mph max winds, on the ground for more than 11 miles

The tornado reports from the weekend are in, and there were many across the Midwest and Southeast.

Two of the tornadoes touched down in Georgia, including one in Paulding County late Saturday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked it live on Channel 2.

It touched down southwest of Dallas, passed very near the downtown area and then lifted just before the Cobb County line.

It was an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph max winds, 200 yards wide, and it was on the ground for more than 11 miles and 12 minutes.

