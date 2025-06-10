Man dies after being shot during argument while driving in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Monday, at approximately 2:25 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road.

Deputies said the victim called 911 himself and told dispatchers that he got into a fight with a man driving a black SUV and was shot by the man.

After he was shot, the victim drove to the Paulding County Fire Station 5 on Ridge Road in Douglasville for help.

He was taken to WellStar Paulding Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770-443-3047.

