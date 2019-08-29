  • Investigation finds local DA gave staffer cash, gifts and sexual innuendo

    By: Aaron Diamant

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it has opened an investigation into a local district attorney accused of sexually harassing a senior member of his staff.

    In late April, Jamie White, a longtime senior staffer in Paulding County District Attorney Dick Donovan’s office, emailed a complaint to county leaders “in an effort to stop the unlawful sexual harassment and its impact on my work and well-being.”

    An investigative report also described “a somewhat continuous course of conduct” during which Donovan “repeatedly expressed his love” for White.

