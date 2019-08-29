Investigation finds local DA gave staffer cash, gifts and sexual innuendo

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it has opened an investigation into a local district attorney accused of sexually harassing a senior member of his staff.
In late April, Jamie White, a longtime senior staffer in Paulding County District Attorney Dick Donovan’s office, emailed a complaint to county leaders “in an effort to stop the unlawful sexual harassment and its impact on my work and well-being.”
An investigative report also described “a somewhat continuous course of conduct” during which Donovan “repeatedly expressed his love” for White.
TONIGHT AT 6: We’re digging into the explosive accusations the investigation has unveiled.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Dorian forecast to become Category 4 storm before landfall
- Officer out of a job after friend poses as cop to get free snacks at QT, police say
- Family in Vinings murder-suicide recalled as ‘embodiment of love’
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}