Hiram police looking for missing 82-year-old woman with dementia

HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia.
Martha Sue Brawner was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Highland Pavilion Court in Hiram.
She is five feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., has brown eyes, and short blonde/gray hair.
She has been diagnosed with dementia. Police do not know what her last known clothing description was.
She may be driving a 2018 red Honda Accord.
If you see her or know her location, please call 911 or the Hiram police department at 404-580-6925.
