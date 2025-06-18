Hiram police looking for missing 82-year-old woman with dementia

HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia.

Martha Sue Brawner was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Highland Pavilion Court in Hiram.

She is five feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., has brown eyes, and short blonde/gray hair.

She has been diagnosed with dementia. Police do not know what her last known clothing description was.

She may be driving a 2018 red Honda Accord.

If you see her or know her location, please call 911 or the Hiram police department at 404-580-6925.

