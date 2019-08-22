Deputies: Gang member charged years after man is killed walking into home with family

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - We’re learning about a break in a 2 1/2-year-old cold case murder.
Paulding County sheriff's deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged 31-year-old Damon Hamilton with the January 2017 murder of Mark Phillips.
The investigators said Hamilton was a gang member and said he and others had broken into Phillips' Paulding County house and were waiting for him to get home. That's when Phillips was attacked and shot to death.
Phillips' wife and kids were also there but were not hurt.
“It’s just been so heartbreaking and overwhelming, just waiting to at least get someone in custody,” said the victim's sister, Queena Phillips.
