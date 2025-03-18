Cleanup underway in Paulding County after tornado strikes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgians were cleaning up debris on Monday after a weekend of severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz visited Paulding County to survey the damage caused by a tornado.

The tornado touched down in south central Paulding County, tracked near Dallas between Hiram and Dallas, and then lifted up just before it crossed into Cobb County.

Nitz said the tornado was on the ground for 12 minutes. Its path was 11.65 miles long and 200 yards wide and reached wind speeds of 110 mph.

The worst of the damage hit areas to the south and east of Dallas.

News Drone 2 showed lots of utility workers, some who told us they were from out of town, working to repair downed lines.

Mike Fuller and his son cleaned up their property after trees fell on his house, carport, and yard.

“I could see all these trees falling as it was happening,” Fuller said.

A woman pulled into his driveway to get off the road.

“She had pulled in when the tornado was coming through,” Todd Fuller said. “As soon as she pulled in a tree just fell right on top. When I got here there was a car here and you could hardly see it because it was covered with a tree.”

Inside the house, Mike Fuller told us he was watching Channel 2 Action News at the time and took cover.

“I turned it on at 11:30 and it hit at 11:35,” he said.

He said he got the warning that, “You better run and hide and in about six or seven minutes it was on top of my house.”

The driver who took shelter in the driveway ended up being okay.

“They cut it out and she drove it out,” Todd Fuller said.

©2025 Cox Media Group