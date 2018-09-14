0 Bus stop brawl ends with mother pulling razor blade

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A bus stop brawl in Paulding County ended with a woman pulling a razor blade and a another woman needing stitches.

The incident happened Tuesday in a Dallas neighborhood in front of high school students.

Cellphone video shows the woman threatening students.

Witnesses said her 17-year-old son and another teen were about to fight when the 17-year-old called his parents for help.

“He called his mom, ran down. She went up to him and was like, ‘Who want to get cut first?’ a witness told Channel 2 Action News.

Raveon Barber, 21, is seen in the video throwing a punch, she said, to defend her 16-year-old brother.

The mother then used the razor blade to cut Barber on the wrist.

When Paulding County deputies arrived, they arrested Barber and charged her with battery.

"Instead of me being locked up, I feel like she should have been locked up," Barber said.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the mother acted in self-defense and is not facing any charges at this time.

But Barber's father saw the fight and said his daughter was not the true aggressor.

"If you were coming to de-escalate the situation, you wouldn't come with a razor," Jacoby Green said.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson went by the mother's house, but someone who lived at the home told him no one wanted to be a part of the story.

For the other family involved, they said they're frustrated that high school students had to witness the violence.

"You got other kids around here that could have been cut," Green said.

Barber posted bail and was released from jail.

