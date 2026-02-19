Shootings at Airbnb property have Atlanta neighbors considering moving

ATLANTA — Several southwest Atlanta homeowners say they are considering selling their homes and leaving their neighborhood following a series of shootings at a nearby short-term rental property.

Neighbors along Hemphill School Road told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they have lived in the area for years and say the recent violence is unlike anything they have experienced before.

Some homeowners who lived there for several years said they have never experienced this type of boldness.

Residents say the home was once vacant but problems began after it was renovated and turned into an Airbnb. They said they are too frightened to show their face after experiencing it.

“I don’t feel safe at all in this neighborhood,” one resident said.

Some homeowners say they are now considering relocating to escape the repeated gunfire.

“It happens so often, so many times. I’m not going to get used to it — I’m just going to relocate,” another neighbor said.

Others described frightening moments inside their homes.

“Kids running through the house scared, crying, having to hit the floor,” one resident said.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning. Chris Copeland said he called 911 after seeing a large group dancing in the street.

“Initially I called 911 because it was a large disturbance,” Copeland said.

Neighbors said the outdoor celebration escalated into chaos, followed by the sound of gunshots. Residents say it marks the second shooting at the property in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this month, Atlanta police said a woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired at least 15 shots into the home during a party.

Lincoln contacted the Airbnb owner, who declined to comment.

Copeland, a paramedic, said the violence has forced him to move his family out of their home for safety.

“As a first responder you expect to respond to shootings — but not hear it at your front door,” he said.

Atlanta police said no injuries were reported in the most recent shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

