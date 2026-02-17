Racist road rage at red light caught on camera

A woman says a couple pulled up next to her as she was driving and called her the N-word and threatened to hang her. She says that happened moments after they threatened another driver. She captured part of the encounter on her cellphone.

Shanita Adams told Channel 2’s Tom Jones she was in her car at a red light when the couple began calling her the N-word and threatening to hang her.

In the video she recorded, you can see a woman using the N-word and other offensive language. You hear her say, “My name is Kenya.”

She yelled at Adams while part of her body was hanging outside the window of the car while someone else drove.

“It was just horrible how she was acting,” Adams said.

Channel 2 Action News has blurred the woman’s face in the video because she hasn’t been charged. We also beeped out the offensive words and blurred the offensive hand gestures in the video.

The woman repeated her name and shares she’s being monitored by some unknown agency.

“Call my surveillance officer. I don’t care, stupid,” she said.

Adams says this all began after she was leaving the Sam’s Club near Highway 5 in Douglasville Thursday and noticed a white man and woman verbally assaulting a Black elderly woman at the red light.

“They were saying they’re gonna kill her. Hang her from a tree. Calling her N-words. It was just horrible,” she said.

She says the woman drove off. So, she moved her car up next to the couple.

“She was like, ‘Who you looking at?’ Then she started calling me ‘N-word.’”

Adams says they threatened to hang her as well. But that was before she started recording.

“My name is Kenya,” the woman says defiantly again.

Adams filed a police report, and she wants the couple arrested.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else. I need them to be stopped,” she said.

Adams says the couple confronted another woman after they drove off from her. Police say they are looking into this incident. And the couple could face terroristic threats charges and possibly more once they are identified.

Police are using the video in their investigation.

