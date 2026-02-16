Man granted parental rights arrived to visit child, shot and killed by ex’s husband

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted of murder Friday in the death of his wife’s ex-fiancé, who was shot the day he was supposed to be visiting with his child.

The jury found Nicholas Michael Mimms, 37, of Powder Springs, guilty of felony murder for the shooting death of Eduardo Gilberto Figueroa, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced Monday.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies found Figueroa, 31, lying face down on a deck with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Mohawk Trail in the Acworth area Aug. 7, 2021.

Figueroa’s first court-approved parenting time with a child he shared with his ex-fiancée was scheduled at the time he was killed.

Her new husband, Mimms, had never met Figueroa before the incident and had been designated to supervise.

Neither the child nor the mother was present at the home when the shooting took place.

Mimms told law enforcement he acted in self-defense because he believed the victim was dangerous.

Evidence during trial showed Figueroa was unarmed, and Mimms was wearing a bulletproof vest, was armed and waiting outside the home for him to arrive.

The trial began on Jan. 26 and lasted approximately three weeks. Jurors heard testimony from 25 witnesses, including medical experts, law enforcement officers and individuals familiar with the events leading up to the shooting.

Mimms was also convicted of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was found not guilty of malice murder.

His sentencing will be held at a later date.

