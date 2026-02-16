Body found in submerged car in Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from a car pulled out of Lake Lanier on Monday.

The man who discovered the car told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he was just getting on the water when he noticed it.

“As soon as I went to pull back up to move my truck, it was, I could see it, see it down in the water,” Kevin Burris said. “Water is really clean right now and got to look in and could see.”

He immediately called911 and watched as authorities rushed in.

“I’ve seen cars out here before, but they are usually old cars ditched in the water,” Burris said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was discovered near the Tidwell Park boat ramp.

NewsChopper 2 spotted the Hall County dive teams and Forsyth County investigators as they pulled the red sedan out of the water.

Officials have not released any information on who it may have been or said how long they were in the water.

Neighbors in subdivisions nearby said it caught them off guard.

Michael Kruse and his 5-year-old son were at the lake when he saw the investigation unfolding.

“I heard helicopters, so we came down,” he said. “The park was blocked off, and we saw the red car being pulled out.”

Kruse said he has lived in the area for two decades and had seen a similar situation before.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I’ve actually seen this happen before, in 2017,” he said. “And my thoughts were, hopefully nobody’s in the vehicle.”

Officials have not said whether foul play is suspected.

