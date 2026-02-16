Pres. Trump coming to north Georgia this week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump is set to speak Thursday in Rome, according to sources.

Multiple people with knowledge of the president’s schedule told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that Trump will be making an appearance.

He will give remarks on the economy and affordability and visit a local business, sources said.

Channel 2 Action News will have live coverage of the visit on Thursday.

Trump last week endorsed Clay Fuller, district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, in a special election to fill the Congressional seat that was held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

More than 20 people have thrown their hats in the race to replace Greene in Georgia’s 14th District.

Fuller took to social media on Wednesday to thank the president for his endorsement.

“This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down,” Fuller wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group