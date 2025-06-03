7 charged with selling vapes to Paulding County minors

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested multiple people accused of selling vapes to minors after the Paulding County School District reported an increase in students with vapes.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office conducted a two-month-long “Operation Clean Air.”

The operation occurred after school authorities reported a new record of vapes confiscated from students between five and 20 years old.

Deputies said they arrested seven people. Their identities were not released.

The PCSO said it will continue to crack down on stores that attempt to sell vapes to minors.

Sheriff Ashley Henson reminds parents that while deputies are spearheading this effort, they cannot do it alone.

“We’re asking parents to sit down with their children and have an open discussion with them regarding the health hazards of vaping that are life-endangering. Parental intervention and public awareness are the solutions to the success of ‘Operation Clear Air’ and the well-being of our youth in the coming years,” Henson said.

The operation will continue, with more stages to follow in ensuring continued compliance with Georgia law.

