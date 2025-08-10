6 arrested, over $25K worth of drugs seized in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested after authorities seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs Thursday night.

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and Paulding County deputies led an operation that resulted in the confiscation of 14 grams of methamphetamine, 276 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 38 THC cartridges, among other illegal items.

The sheriff’s office said six people were arrested and booked into the Paulding County Jail. The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

Officials said they seized up to $25,520 worth of drugs and a vehicle.

Task Force Commander Steven Sweatt encourages citizens to report drug-related activities.

Any information related to drug dealing in Haralson, Polk, or Paulding Counties, call the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

