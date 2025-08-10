Suspect hides 10 kilos of cocaine in SUV’s secret compartment

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Someone tried to sneak illegal drugs through north Georgia in a secret compartment of their SUV, according to Spalding County officials. Now, it’s in the hands of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Last Tuesday, Atlanta DEA agents and Spalding County deputies seized 10 kilograms of cocaine from a Toyota 4Runner in Griffin, the sheriff’s office announced.

Authorities said the cocaine was discovered in an aftermarket concealed trap during a traffic stop conducted by an SCSO deputy.

One individual, who officials said had entered the U.S. illegally, was arrested on drug trafficking charges. Their age and identity were not released.

“DEA’s mission remains the same: seize dangerous drugs before they reach our communities and bring to justice those criminals responsible,” said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

“This operation demonstrates how partnerships between the DEA and local agencies like the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office are vital to stopping drug traffickers,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

